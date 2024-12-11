Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel doubles down on frustrations after social media post flagged by community notes on X

The 49ers star expressed frustration over his lack of productivity in a since-deleted post

Paulina Dedaj
Published
San Francisco 49ers star wideout Deebo Samuel took to social media this week to vent about his lack of production, only to get trolled by X’s community notes. The post was later deleted, but not before creating a media frenzy. 

Samuel is currently in the least productive stretch of his six-year NFL career, but the 49ers star seemingly pointed the finger at his quarterback in a post on X, writing in a post, "Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!"

Trevon Diggs attempts a tackle

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

The post, which was later deleted, was hit with a community note that read, "He leads the team in drops. He is struggling." 

Ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Samuel was asked to expand on what was said in the post and admitted feeling "frustrated." 

"You read what you read. A little frustrated, for sure."

Samuel is averaging just 2.9 yards on his 32 carries and is on pace for his worst season in terms of catches and receiving yards per game with 40 receptions for 553 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6.

Deebo Samuel awaits snap

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY’S BACKUP LANDS ON IR AS 49ERS LOSE 2 RUNNING BACKS IN ROLLER-COASTER SEASON

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters on Tuesday, explaining that he understands "Deebo saying that."

"Deebo wants to help us out and the only way he helps us out is getting the ball more, and we’d like to get it to him more and we’ll continue to work at that."

Shanahan added that he wished Samuel would’ve kept the issue offline, but said the incident is "water under the bridge." 

Brock Purdy, who seemed to be the subject of Samuel’s post, echoed that sentiment. 

Brock Purdy runs away

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau at Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"Deebo and I talk all the time and he’s like one of my best friends on this team. I absolutely love Deebo and what he’s done for me and helping me out," the quarterback said Tuesday. 

"I think he’s right. He’s doing great right now with what we ask of him in the offense. And he is not struggling or anything. It’s just, like I’ve said before about guys like Ricky [Pearsall] or last year with Aiyuk for a little bit. There’s just moments, I guess, throughout seasons where guys just don’t get the ball, just depending on the scheme or what the defensive scheme is and them taking guys away. So, I want to get Deebo the ball every play if I could. I want to have him break all the records as best as possible. I want Deebo to do Deebo things and we all do in this building. So, that’s just how the games have gone. But I love my guy and I’m going to do everything I can to give him the ball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.