Cincinnati Bengals
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

NFL Hall of Famer says Joe Burrow 'certainly in a different class'

Burrow enters Week 18 with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Add Brett Favre to the growing list of Joe Burrow admirers.

A week after Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo compared Burrow to Tom Brady (then watched Burrow torch his D for 446 yards and four scores), Favre gushed about the Bengals’ second-year quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"A guy like Joe Burrow is certainly in a different class. He’s basically picking up where he left off his last year at LSU. And so is (Ja’Marr) Chase," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Burrow and Chase won a championship together at LSU in 2019. Now together in Cincinnati, the pair has the Bengals headed to the post season after they clinched the AFC North title on Sunday.

Chase is a front runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, due in large part to the arm of his MVP-candidate QB, Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"They needed to beat Kansas City. And Kansas City jumps out and looks great. I’m thinking this is over before it even started. But Joe – he got on a hot streak, and the rest is history. … That’s why they drafted Joe – because of what he did at LSU. They expected the same thing. … The front office will say, ‘We expected this right away.’ But I think the fact that it’s happened as quick as it has – and really the collapse of the rest of the division – has got to be somewhat of a surprise to even the AFC North faithful," Favre told radio listeners. "I didn’t see it coming."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a touchdown run by Joe Mixon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a touchdown run by Joe Mixon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Burrow enters Week 18 with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. And though Favre didn’t envision Burrow’s star ascending quite this quickly, he’s not at all surprised by the success of Burrow or Chase.

"But I saw success coming for Joe. I felt like he and Chase would have a good rapport in the pro game much like they did in the college game."

If their star trajectory continues to follow their college path, Favre can admire Burrow and Chase on the game’s biggest stage — the Super Bowl. That sounds almost as crazy as Burrow leading the Bengals to a division title. Oh, wait…