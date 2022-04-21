Ex-NFL star Greg Olsen, Bud Light give fans chance to win $15 million, predicts who may go No. 1 in draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pursuit of an NFL dream is one of the toughest journeys any college football player ever has to do, but realizing the moment on stage at the draft that they are officially pro athletes is one of the sweetest moments – and getting the first signing bonus money isn’t half bad either.

For the upcoming draft in Las Vegas, NFL fans will have a shot to know what it feels like to potentially get some of that money some of the rookies from the incoming class receive upon entering the pro ranks.

Bud Light is giving fans attending the draft in Las Vegas or watching at home the opportunity to win $15 million. All they have to do is accurately predict who is going where.

Greg Olsen, a former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2007 draft and current FOX NFL broadcaster, partnered with Bud Light for the campaign. He told Fox News Digital on Thursday that fans might have to do more than just take a guess.

"I tell you what, I think it’s a really cool promotional challenge with the Bud Light ‘Perfect Draft.’ I think to get all 32 picks it’s going to be a mix of really studying, really understanding team needs and really a lot of luck," Olsen said. "I think to get everything right with the ability for teams to trade and trade back and trade up – it would be a heck of an accomplishment."

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock when the time comes next week. The team will have a ton of options to either bolster the offense or upgrade a position on defense.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end told Fox News Digital he believes the latter could happen.

"I think right now the assumed leader in the clubhouse for that top pick is probably Aidan Hutchinson. Although, I love (Travon) Walker from Georgia," Olsen said. "I think one of those two guys coming off the edge instantly changes (things). If I’m Jacksonville, I got my quarterback last year. You know you got a long rebuild. You replaced your coach again. The nice thing for them is they don’t need a quarterback. You kinda don’t have to chase and overdraft one of those quarterbacks.

"But I think if they can get a really dynamic edge player on defense that can get after the quarterback and change the way opposing teams can play you, I think that would a great second first overall pick behind Trevor Lawrence last year.

"I would either go with Hutchinson or Walker from Georgia. There’s always an idea about an offensive lineman (too). The nice thing about being at the top is your team’s not very good but you have a lot of options."

Hutchinson was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for Michigan in 2021. He had 14 sacks in his senior season and was a big reason why Michigan made their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Walker has moved up in mock drafts as of later. The former Georgia standout had six sacks last season for the Bulldogs and finished the year as a national champion.

Fans 21 and over can enter the competition and have until 7 p.m. ET to submit their selections. Bud Light will also have a chance to fill out their top five choices at the NFL Draft Experience and potentially get an upgraded draft experience.

"As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light continues to cement itself as the beer of choice for football fans across the country by providing them experiences and something to cheers to year-round," Bud Light’s vice president of marketing Andy Goeler said in a news release. "Our ‘Perfect Draft’ campaign is the latest way Bud Light is celebrating the most passionate fanbase in sports with the ultimate prize – getting paid like a first-round NFL pick."