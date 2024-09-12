NFL great Shannon Sharpe 'embarrassed' over livestreamed sex act, receives offer from adult website

Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and current ESPN personality, came clean Wednesday night about a livestream that was posted onto his social media account.

The livestream appeared to show Sharpe having sex with a woman. The video did not show anything in particular. However, in the background a woman could be heard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sharpe initially said he was hacked, but he opened up about what was going on later when he co-hosted his podcast "Nightcap" with fellow NFL colleague Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

"Obviously, I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons," Sharpe explained.

"There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors. I still try to remain. Level of professional though I’m in the privacy of my own home.

RAVENS' KYLE VAN NOY CRITICIZES 'SUPER UNPROFESSIONAL' CHIEFS TRAINING STAFF

"I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but to have your most intimate details on the audio to be heard I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down."

Sharpe said he did not know how to use Instagram Live and could not understand why people he had not FaceTimed were trying to reach him via FaceTime. He said a member of his marketing team was finally able to get in touch with him, and he finally ended the video.

Even Johnson said he was in shock over what happened.

Sharpe did try to make light of the embarrassing situation with an ad for a male-enhancement product.

The Super Bowl champion has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

An adult entertainment company told TMZ Sports they would love to offer him $100,000 "if he’s looking to make a career change. …"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sports broadcaster Michelle Beadle was among those who weighed in on the Sharpe controversy, saying it was not her.