NFL great Frank Gore says he's a Hall of Famer: 'My numbers speak for themselves'

NFL great Frank Gore has made one thing clear: He believes he’s a Hall of Famer.

Gore, who recently spoke to TMZ Sports , is third on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list with exactly 16,000 yards. But there are many NFL fans and media members who believe he isn’t worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

"You go ahead and ask any coach, any old player, any … tell them to call Bill Parcells," Gore told the website. "Anybody. Call anybody, and they'll tell you what type of ballplayer I was."

The people who don’t think Gore is worthy of enshrinement will point to the fact that he never made an All-Pro team, and he was only selected to the Pro Bowl in five out of his 16 NFL seasons.

Gore has a message for those who say he isn’t Hall of Fame worthy.

"They don't know football," Gore told TMZ Sports. "That's what I say. They don't know football. My numbers speak for themselves. Whatever they say, it's all good."

With his 16,000 rushing yards, Gore ranks behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore also finished with 81 rushing touchdowns and added 3,985 receiving yards and 18 more TDs through the air.

Gore, who played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, said the only way he would consider playing again is if a Super Bowl-contending team came calling.

"I might say F it," Gore said. "And go with them."