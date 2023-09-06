Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams

NFL great Eddie Meador dead at 86

Meador was a 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro selection

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eddie Meador, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86.

The Rams confirmed Meador’s death in a statement. Dave Meador, Eddie’s son, initially told Talk of Fame’s Clark Judge about his father’s passing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eddie Meador vs the Jets

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Ed Meador, #21, on the sideline against the New York Jets at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (David Boss-USA TODAY Sports)

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an NFL great, Eddie Meador, who was a standout leader for our organization and the Los Angeles community throughout his entire 12-year career," the Rams said in a statement. "He was an instinctive and fearless competitor who captained some of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

"Eddie's ability to galvanize teammates made him a heartbeat of the Rams and his humility made him approachable to everyone. The Meador family and friends are at the core of our thoughts, and his legacy will live on forever."

FORMER BUCCANEERS WR MIKE WILLIAMS DEAD AT 36: REPORT

Ed Meador makes a tackle

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Ed Meador, #21, and Willie Daniel, #46, tackle New York Giants offensive player at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles Nov. 24, 1968. (David Boss-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rams selected Meador in the seventh round of the 1959 NFL Draft out of Arkansas Tech. He played 12 games in his rookie season and quickly became a staple on defense.

The defensive back rotated from cornerback to free safety, earning several accolades during his career. He played in 163 games and recorded 46 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meador was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-1960s team but has yet to cross the final stage in getting enshrined into Canton, Ohio. He was among the 12 finalists as part of the senior committee’s selection for the Class of 2024 but did not make the final cut.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.