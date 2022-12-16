NFL fines Broncos' Jerry Jeudy over $36,000 for outburst in loss to Chiefs: reports

Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy may not have been ejected or suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he will have to pay a hefty fine.

Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with the referee after disagreeing with officials for not calling pass interference late in the second quarter, sources told the NFL Network.

He was reportedly fined an additional $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet, bringing his total fine to $36,281

"I was just — on that certain play, I got held," Jeudy said after the game.

"I was just frustrated because we didn’t have things going. So, I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like, at that point, I was just held and that should’ve been called, but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he addressed the situation with Jeudy when the incident occurred.

"He definitely knew that he was wrong," Hackett said. "That's unacceptable. You can't do that. We addressed that, and I know that he knows that he can't do that. I know that he was very frustrated at the time, but that's just something you can't do."

Jeudy scored a career-best three touchdowns after the outburst, but the struggling Broncos still fell to the Chiefs, 34-28.

"We never finish the way we want to, but the one thing I can say for sure is that we never quit," Jeudy said.