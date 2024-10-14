Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

NFL fans rip refs as Bills hold on for crucial divisional win over Jets

Bills won the game 23-20

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Buffalo Bills held on for a crucial win over the New York Jets on Monday night, 23-20, but it was the officiating that irked fans who tuned in to watch the drama unfold.

There were four penalties, including offsetting fouls, on the Jets’ final drive. Aaron Rodgers eventually threw an interception to Bills cornerback Taron Johnson while he tried to target Mike Williams. 

Tyler Rapp celebrates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts with safety Taylor Rapp, middle, and linebacker Terrel Bernard during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Penalties like that crushed both teams and the NFL world took notice. Each team had 11 penalties called on them during the game. The Bills committed 11 games for 94 yards and the Jets committed 11 penalties for 110 yards.

At the end of the day, Josh Allen ran for a first down to keep their final drive going. Buffalo knelt the ball to play out the rest of the clock and the game was over.

The Bills had the lead 20-17 at halftime but each team only scored three points each in the final two quarters.

Keon Coleman points for 1st down

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) reacts after converting a first down next to New York Jets defensive tackle Leki Fotu, right, and cornerback Brandin Echols, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Allen was 19-of-25 with 215 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one to Dawson Knox and the other to Mack Hollins. He ran for 18 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.

Bills running back Ray Davis led the team with 97 rushing yards on 20 carries. He also had three catches for 55 yards. Knox and Hollins’ touchdown catches were their lone receptions in the game.

Rodgers kept the Jets in the game with an improbable Hail Mary touchdown pass right before halftime. But the razzle dazzle fizzled out in the second half.

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

He was 23-of-35 with 294 passing yards and touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson. Each wide receiver was over 100 yards receiving.

Lazard had six catches for 114 yards and Wilson had eight catches for 107 yards.

New York was trying to get a victory in the wake of the Robert Saleh firing and may have had the edge in the game but kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals.

Greg Zuerlein downcast

New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein (9) reacts after missing a field goal attempt with Thomas Morstead during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Buffalo is now in first place in AFC East with a 4-2 record. New York fell to 2-4.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.