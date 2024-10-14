Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni apologizes to fans for taunting them after win: 'I’m sorry and disappointed'

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted no time apologizing for his actions on Sunday, where he had a heated spat with his own fans at Lincoln Financial Field after a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Sirianni was caught taunting his fan base after the 20-16 victory over Cleveland in a game during which Eagles fans were chirping "Fire Sirianni" from the stands after a slow start led to a 10-10 halftime score following a blocked field goal that went for a Browns touchdown.

Sirianni was looking up at the crowd toward the end of the game when it was clear the Eagles had won after A.J. Brown, making his return from injury, hauled in a deep ball from quarterback Jalen Hurts to ice the victory. He was seen yelling something, while turning his ears toward them.

His actions caused many to take to social media to spread their opinion on the matter, while Super Bowl champion Damien Woody ripped Sirianni on ESPN’s "Get Up" Monday morning, calling him a "clown" for egging on fans in that manner.

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Sirianni was asked about chirping back at fans and whether Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has spoken to him about it.

"No, Mr. Lurie and I talk every time after the game, every time — I haven’t talked to him yet today," he began. "I know how supportive Mr. Lurie has been through everything.

"I would say this about that: What I was really doing, I was trying to bring energy yesterday. Energy [and] enthusiasm yesterday. I’m sorry and disappointed in how my energy was directed at the end of the game. My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys. I have to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy, and that wasn’t the time."

Eagles fans have not been happy with Sirianni to start this 2024 campaign despite the Eagles sitting at 3-2 just behind the Washington Commanders for first place in the NFC East.

But Philadelphia has not looked like the dominant team it was expected to be this year based on the talented roster they possessed. Even Sirianni decided to shave his head during the team’s bye week in an attempt to turn the tides after a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Woody was among those who reacted to Sirianni’s actions on Sunday and said the fans had every right to boo him and the Eagles after the start they were having to the season.

"What’s this clown behavior, bro? This dude’s a clown," Woody said. "Like seriously. You’re gonna seriously talk trash to the fans. Your own fans? Listen, people come out here and pay big money to watch you put a product out on the field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you. And you’re gonna get all in your feelings because fans are booing you because your team stinks?

"Then you’re gonna bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow over what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don't have any respect for what this man is doing. Y’all barely beat the God awful Cleveland Browns, and then you want to talk trash to the fans."

Immediately after the game, Sirianni, with his kids at the press conference like Woody pointed out, said that he was "just excited to get the win" and he appreciates the fan base’s support at home.

Sirianni coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 campaign, and despite not winning the Lombardi Trophy, Philadelphia got off to a roaring 10-1 start in 2023.

But Sirianni has been in murky waters with Philly fans after the team lost five of its last six games last season before being blown out in Tampa Bay by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

The Eagles are still a very good team and are positioned for the playoffs at the moment. But, if things continue to be a roller coaster for them, fans will surely continue showering Sirianni in boos no matter if they're home or away.

