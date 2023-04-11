NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson undergoes multiple surgeries after involvement in fatal car crash

A 2023 NFL Draft prospect was involved in a fatal car crash in Alabama on Sunday and needed to undergo multiple surgeries, his agent said.

Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson was considered to be a mid-round pick when the draft kicks off in late April.

But the draft is unfortunately not the top priority right now. His agent told ESPN that Jefferson has serious injuries from the car crash in Mobile. The nature of those injuries has not been disclosed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A man was pronounced dead at the crash site when Alabama law enforcement arrived, per TMZ. It was a 55-year-old man in a 2014 Dodge Charger who wasn’t wearing his seat belt when he collided head-on with Jefferson’s 2019 Chevy Impala. That collision led to a 2008 Nissan Maxima also hitting Jefferson’s vehicle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

NFL VETERAN'S COMMENT TO CJ STROUD COULD HINT AT PANTHERS' PLANS FOR NO 1 OVERALL DRAFT PICK

Jefferson, a 6-foot-4-inch, 199-pound receiver, had a solid senior season with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2022. He hauled in 51 receptions for 810 yards with seven touchdowns over 12 games.

For his career at Louisiana-Lafayette, he totaled 1,291 yards on 69 catches with 11 touchdowns.

At the NFL Draft Scouting Combine, Jefferson posted a 4.56-second 40-yard dash time with a 1.52-second 10-yard split. He also showcased a 37-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-1-inch broad jump.

JALEN CARTER, TOP NFL DRAFT PROSPECT, PLEADS NO CONTEST TO RECKLESS DRIVING, RACING CHARGES

"Jefferson is a tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line," NFL.com Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He doesn’t have the short-area quickness to elude NFL press effectively and could struggle to uncover against tight man coverage over the first two levels. He has decent ball skills and works into the zones effectively, but he will have a challenging time making an NFL roster."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jefferson was given a 5.69 NFL Draft grade, which is categorized as a "candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad."