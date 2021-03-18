NFL Draft prospect Josh Imatorbhebhe impresses with incredible vertical jump at Illinois Pro Day

Josh Imatorbhebhe might not be a household name as the NFL Draft nears, but the former Illinois wide receiver is doing everything he can to impress scouts.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-2 set a record at the Illinois Pro Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Imatorbhebhe recorded a ridiculous 46.5-inch vertical jump at the scouting session, which would have set a record if the NFL Scouting Combine was being held this year. According to Pro Football Talk, defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh set the record with 46 inches in 2005.

The Illinois football team posted video of Imatorbhebhe’s incredible effort on social media.

ALABAMA'S MAC JONES IS TOP QUARTERBACK IN 2021 NFL DRAFT CLASS, JUNE JONES REITERATES

Imatorbhebhe played one season at USC in 2017 before transferring to Illinois. He was forced to sit out the 2018 season because of the NCAA’s transfer rules.

In 2020, he had 22 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he had 33 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. He didn’t exactly play on the best team with the best quarterbacks either. Illinois went between Brandon Peters and Matt Robinson in 2019 and had Peters, Isaiah Williams and Coran Taylor in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Imatorbhebhe isn’t likely to get the same attention as players like Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase. But if he continues to turn heads in these scouting sessions, his draft stock could go up.