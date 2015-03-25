Expand / Collapse search
NFL DRAFT: Browns gearing up for important draft with owner Haslam's legal woes as backdrop

By | Associated Press
    Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, speaks during a press conference at the company headquarters Friday, April 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. A Pilot Flying J employee told investigators that CEO Jimmy Haslam, who is also the owner of the Cleveland Browns, knew about rebate fraud at the truck stop chain his family owns, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday.

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden takes a break during NFL football mini-camp at the team's training facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2013, in Berea, Ohio.

CLEVELAND – Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's first draft will be unlike any in team history. There's no guarantee it won't be his only one.

The endless speculation over what Cleveland might do with the No. 6 overall pick, perhaps even select another quarterback to replace Brandon Weeden, a 2012s first-rounder, or trade defensive linemen Jabaal Sheard or Ahtyba Rubin seems pretty trivial all of a sudden.

This year, "being on the clock" has new meaning for the Browns with Haslam embroiled in a deepening FBI investigation for fraud at his Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain empire.

The team's revamped front office, new coach Rob Chudzinski along with his staff, and newly signed high-priced free agents, enter this year's NFL draft facing more uncertainty.

