NFL DRAFT: Browns gearing up for important draft with owner Haslam's legal woes as backdrop

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's first draft will be unlike any in team history. There's no guarantee it won't be his only one.

The endless speculation over what Cleveland might do with the No. 6 overall pick, perhaps even select another quarterback to replace Brandon Weeden, a 2012s first-rounder, or trade defensive linemen Jabaal Sheard or Ahtyba Rubin seems pretty trivial all of a sudden.

This year, "being on the clock" has new meaning for the Browns with Haslam embroiled in a deepening FBI investigation for fraud at his Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain empire.

The team's revamped front office, new coach Rob Chudzinski along with his staff, and newly signed high-priced free agents, enter this year's NFL draft facing more uncertainty.

