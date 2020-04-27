NFL Draft 2020: Each team's most underrated pick

The 2020 NFL Draft came and went almost as fast as it arrived.

The draft was one of the most watched programs over the last several years and the NFL was able to raise millions for coronavirus relief in the process.

While most teams hope to hit big with their first-round draft choices, most of their team is going to be made up of players from the middle rounds. Those players are going be hits or misses while some teams will be lucky enough to find players to build around.

Here are some of the players who were among the most underrated selections and who have the opportunity to make a big impact on their teams.

**

ARIZONA CARDINALS: JOSH JONES, OL

Cardinals selected offensive lineman Josh Jones with the No. 72 pick of the draft. The former Houston offensive tackle slid to the middle of the third round. He was considered to be a top lineman and it looks like Arizona may have gotten a steal deep into the draft.

**

ATLANTA FALCONS: JAYLINN HAWKINS, S

The Falcons selected safety Jaylinn Hawkins with the No. 134 pick of the draft. Hawkins was one of several Cal defensive players to be drafted. Hawkins had 53 tackles and three interceptions in 2019.

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS: DEVIN DUVERNAY, WR

The Ravens selected wide receiver Devin Duvernay with the No. 92 pick of the draft. Duvernay is a speedy weapon the Ravens can use to run deep for Lamar Jackson. He had 106 catches for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns for Texas in his senior season.

**

BUFFALO BILLS: A.J. EPENESA, DE

The Bills selected defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the No. 54 pick of the draft. Epenesa was expected to go in the first round of the draft but he slid toward the back of the second round. Epenesa will get to play on the same line as Ed Oliver. He had 49 tackles and 11 1/2 sacks in his junior year at Iowa.

**

CAROLINA PANTHERS: KENNY ROBINSON, S

The Panthers selected safety Kenny Robinson with the No. 152 pick of the draft. Robinson was a stud XFL player before the league shut down and he entered the draft. He had 21 tackles and two interceptions in the handful of games in the league.

**

CHICAGO BEARS: JAYLON JOHNSON, CB

The Bears selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 50 pick of the draft. The former Utah standout had 36 total tackles in his senior season. He also had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was the second pick for the Bears in this round.

**

CINCINNATI BENGALS: AKEEM DAVIS-GAITHER, LB

The Bengals selected linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with the No. 107 pick of the draft. Davis-Gaither had 101 tackles and five sacks in his senior season with the Mountaineers.

**

CLEVELAND BROWNS: HARRISON BRYANT, TE

The Browns selected tight end Harrison Bryant with the No. 115 pick of the draft. Bryant was the best tight end left on the board. The Florida Atlantic standout had 1,004 receiving yards, 65 catches, and seven touchdowns last season.

**

DALLAS COWBOYS: NEVILLE GALLIMORE, DT

The Cowboys selected defensive tackle Neville Gallimore with the No. 82 pick of the draft. The Canadian native may have gone in the first round if the wide receiver and linebacking positions weren’t so deep. Gallimore had 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks for Oklahoma in 2019.

**

DENVER BRONCOS: ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM, TE

The Broncos selected tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with the No. 118 pick of the draft. Denver gives quarterback Drew Lock another weapon on offense. Okwuegbunam had 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season with Missouri.

**

DETROIT LIONS: QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR

The Lions selected wide receiver Quintez Cephus with the No. 166 pick of the draft. Cephus was a standout receiver at Wisconsin. In 2019, he had 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

**

GREEN BAY PACKERS: KAMAL MARTIN, LB

The Packers selected linebacker Kamal Martin with the No. 175 pick of the draft. Martin played eight games for Minnesota during his senior season. He had 66 tackles and a sack. He’ll benefit from being around players like Preston Smith.

**

HOUSTON TEXANS: ROSS BLACKLOCK, DL

The Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 pick of the draft. Blacklock is a defensive lineman out of TCU. He had 40 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in his junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft. He is considered one of the best defensive linemen left in the draft.

**

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: JACOB EASON, QB

The Colts quarterback Jacob Eason with the No. 122 pick of the draft. Eason was the first quarterback taken on Day 3. Eason starred at Washington during his final collegiate season. He had 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes. It appears he could be in line for the starting quarterback role after Phillip Rivers retires.

**

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: BEN BARTCH, OL

The Jaguars selected offensive lineman Ben Bartch with the No. 116 pick of the draft. Bartch is coming out of St. John’s Minnesota. He was a first-team all-conference selection in 2019 and a second-team all-conference selection in 2018. Bartch has the potential to be a dominant offensive lineman if he's groomed the right way in Jacksonville.

**

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WILLIE GAY, LB

The Chiefs selected linebacker Willie Gay with the No. 63 pick of the draft. The Mississippi State standout was suspended eight games in college for an academic infraction. In five games during his senior season, he had 28 tackles and an interception.

**

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: LYNN BOWDEN JR., WR

The Raiders selected wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. with the No. 80 pick of the draft. Bowden may be put into the Taysom Hill-type role with the Raiders. He has the ability to play wide receiver, running back and quarterback. At Kentucky, he recorded 1,468 rushing yards and 1,816 receiving yards during his senior season.

**

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: K.J. HILL, WR

The Chargers selected wide receiver K.J. Hill with the No. 220 pick of the draft. Hill played in 14 games for Ohio State in 2019. Hill caught 57 passes for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hill could slide right into the slot and be productive for whoever the quarterback is going to be in 2020.

**

LOS ANGELES RAMS: JORDAN FULLER, S

The Rams selected safety Jordan Fuller with the No. 199 pick of the draft. Fuller played in 14 games for Ohio State in 2019. He had 62 tackles and two interceptions.

**

MIAMI DOLPHINS: CURTIS WEAVER, DE

The Dolphins selected defensive end Curtis Weaver with the No. 164 pick of the draft. Waver played three years at Boise State. During his junior season in 2019, he recorded 13.5 sacks and 52 tackles for the Broncos.

**

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: JAMES LYNCH, DT

The Vikings selected defensive tackle James Lynch with the No. 130 pick of the draft. In his junior season at Baylor, he had 41 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

**

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: DEVIN ASIASI, TE

The Patriots selected tight end Devin Asiasi with the No. 91 pick of the draft. The Patriots traded back into the third round to select their first offensive player. Asiasi might be the team’s starting tight end after the team traded Rob Gronkowski and Benjamin Watson retired.

**

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: ZACK BAUN, LB

The Saints selected linebacker Zack Baun with the No. 74 pick of the draft. Baun played 14 games with Wisconsin in 2019. He had 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in his final season. He will certainly fill a need for the Saints at the position.

**

NEW YORK GIANTS: CAM BROWN, LB

The Giants selected linebacker Cam Brown with the No. 183 pick of the draft. Brown played at Penn State. He had 72 tackles and two sacks during his senior season.

**

NEW YORK JETS: DENZEL MIMS, WR

The Jets selected wide receiver Denzel Mims with the No. 59 pick of the draft. Mims was a standout at Baylor before turning pro and was shooting up mock drafts as the event crept closer. He had two seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving. In his senior year, he caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

**

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DAVION TAYLOR, LB

The Eagles selected linebacker Davion Taylor with the No. 103 pick of the draft. The Eagles add Taylor who has minimal football experience. He played in two games in high school because of religious reasons and went to Colorado after a season in junior college.

**

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: ALEX HIGHSMITH, LB

The Steelers selected linebacker Alex Highsmith with the No. 102 pick of the draft. The Steelers have a knack for turning college linebackers into NFL greats. Highsmith was a star at Charlotte. He recorded 75 tackles and 15 sacks in 2019 for the 49ers.

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: BRANDON AIYUK, WR

The 49ers selected Brandon Aiyuk, the former Arizona State wide receiver, with the No. 25 pick. At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Aiyuk has arms and hands measuring 33 1/2 and 9 3/4 inches respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.5 40-yard dash time, a 128-inch broad jump, and a 40-inch vertical jump.

Aiyuk could become the latest weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo’s offense. Aiyuk caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.

**

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: COLBY PARKINSON, TE

The Seahawks selected tight end Colby Parkinson with the No. 133 pick of the draft. Parkinson was a star tight end at Stanford. In his final year with the Cardinal, he had 49 catches for 589 yards and a touchdown.

**

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: TYLER JOHNSON, WR

The Buccaneers selected wide receiver Tyler Johnson with the No. 161 pick of the draft. The former Minnesota standout had 86 catches for 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. Johnson could easily thrive in the system with Bruce Arians.

**

TENNESSEE TITANS: KRISTIAN FULTON, CB

The Titans selected cornerback Kristian Fulton with the No. 61 pick of the draft. Fulton was one of several LSU Tigers players to come off the board. Fulton had 38 tackles and an interception last season.

**

WASHINGTON REDSKINS: ANTONIO GOLDEN-GANDY, WR

The Redskins selected wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden with the No. 142 pick of the draft. In his senior season at Liberty, he recorded 79 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns.