©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

NFL DRAFT 2014: Bills GM Whaley continues making trades in between draft picks

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Bryce Brown rushes for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Philadelphia. The Buffalo Bills have acquired Brown in a trade with the Eagles on Saturday, May 10, 2014. In the trade, Buffalo and Philadelphia swapped seventh-round picks in this year's draft. The Bills also gave up a conditional draft pick, either a fourth-rounder next year or a third-round selection in 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Bryce Brown rushes for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Philadelphia. The Buffalo Bills have acquired Brown in a trade with the Eagles on Saturday, May 10, 2014. In the trade, Buffalo and Philadelphia swapped seventh-round picks in this year's draft. The Bills also gave up a conditional draft pick, either a fourth-rounder next year or a third-round selection in 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley is closing the NFL draft much like he began it, by making a series of trades to transform the team's roster.

The Bills opened Saturday by drafting Duke cornerback Ross Cockrell in the fourth round, and Baylor guard Cyril Richardson in the fifth. In between, Whaley acquired running back Bryce Brown in a trade with Philadelphia and also swapped draft picks with Tampa Bay.

The moves followed a busy two days for Whaley, who took over after Buddy Nix stepped down last year.

The Bills opened the draft by trading up five spots to select Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins with the No. 4 pick. Buffalo then traded receiver Stevie Johnson to San Francisco on Friday.

Buffalo will wrap up the draft with two seventh-round picks.

