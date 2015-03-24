NFL DRAFT 2014: Bills GM Whaley continues making trades in between draft picks

Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley is closing the NFL draft much like he began it, by making a series of trades to transform the team's roster.

The Bills opened Saturday by drafting Duke cornerback Ross Cockrell in the fourth round, and Baylor guard Cyril Richardson in the fifth. In between, Whaley acquired running back Bryce Brown in a trade with Philadelphia and also swapped draft picks with Tampa Bay.

The moves followed a busy two days for Whaley, who took over after Buddy Nix stepped down last year.

The Bills opened the draft by trading up five spots to select Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins with the No. 4 pick. Buffalo then traded receiver Stevie Johnson to San Francisco on Friday.

Buffalo will wrap up the draft with two seventh-round picks.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL