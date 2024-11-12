NFL deliberately delayed Nick Bosa MAGA hat fine until after election: report

Anticipation about the fine San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa would be assessed after his decision to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat during a postgame television interview was purposely prolonged until after the election, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Bosa, 27, made headlines last month after he crashed quarterback Brock Purdy’s postgame interview that aired on NBC after the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 27.

In wearing the hat with a pro-Donald Trump message, Bosa violated an NFL rule that prohibits players from "wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Discipline from the league seemed inevitable with a clear violation of the rule, but Bosa wasn’t fined until nearly two weeks later. And, according to a report, that was intentional.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the league purposely waited until after the election to fine Bosa to avoid risking any potential backlash in the days leading up to the election. It cites sources familiar with the situation.

The NFL did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

49ERS' NICK BOSA HAS NO REGRETS ABOUT WEARING MAGA HAT AS TRUMP WINS PRESIDENTIAL RACE: 'THE NATION SPOKE'

Bosa was fined $11,255. But before the official word came out, he expressed no regret over the incident.

"It was well worth it," he said at the time. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unmoved by the fine, Bosa appeared to pay homage to the president-elect again this weekend, this time performing Trump-inspired dance moves after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked in the fourth quarter.