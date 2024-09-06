NFL debut in Brazil marred by concerns over safety, streaming, social media ban and the color green

As the NFL prepares to host its first-ever game in South America on Friday, concerns over player safety have been a prominent part of the discussion.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Green Bay Packers at Neo Quimica arena in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. ET, marking the NFL’s first international game of the season, and it's first-ever in South America.

The game, which will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, marks the league’s first Friday game during opening weekend since 1970.

And while the hype around the match up continues to build, there are several complaints outside of the game’s location that have been raised.

GANG GREEN?

Earlier this summer, Packers running back Josh Jacobs claimed that the two teams were told not to wear the color green due to "gangs" in the region – an obvious issue for Packers and Eagles fans.

"The part of Brazil that we're going to, you can't even wear green. They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff," Jacobs revealed on Chris Long's podcast back in June.

While the color green is an issue at Neo Quimica arena, it’s not because of any gang activity.

The Brazilian soccer club, the Corinthians, reportedly asked the Eagles – the host team – to avoid wearing the color in their stadium because of its affiliation with local rival club Palmeiras. A Corinthians official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the move came after a request by its president, who claimed that green was only allowed for visiting teams.

The Eagles will instead opt for black helmets, white jerseys and black pants, while the Packers will dress in their traditional white, yellow and green jerseys.

How fans choose to show up is a different story.

SAFETY

The biggest concern leading up to Friday’s game has been safety for the players and teams.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on his podcast this week that he was not looking forward to the trip, adding that he had specifically told his family not to make the trip to Brazil to see him play.

"Week 1, I’ve been looking forward to it. I can’t wait. But, man, I do not want to go to Brazil," he began. "And you wanna know why? I’m here to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can’t do too much going on, because the crime rate is crazy."

He later apologized for the remarks, but he wasn’t the only player to share their thoughts. Packers cornerback Eric Stokes said he had been told not to leave the hotel while he was in Brazil. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said they had been given a list of "don’t do’s," adding "I’m just trying to go down there and win a football game and come back home. That’s the best way I can put it."

DeVonta Smith simply said, "No comment," when he was asked.

But the local government is stepping up to avoid any trouble. São Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses, and trained dogs will be deployed to the stadium to detect potential explosive devices.

Helicopters and drones will also be used as an extra security measure during the game.

X GETS EXED OUT

Your favorite NFL reporters will have to use a different social media platform to report on Friday’s game after a Brazilian Supreme Court recently banned Elon Musk’s X over his failure to name a legal representative in Brazil amid a monthslong feud with the justice over free speech and misinformation claims.

Reporters have said their goodbyes on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and have instead turned to other platforms like Facebook and Instagram Threads as an alternative.

Anyone willing to risk bypassing the ban using VPNs risks a fine of around $9,000 per day.

In the era of streaming, fans will, unfortunately, have just one way to view Friday’s game. It will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, meaning that outside their respective markets, anyone without a subscription will have to sign up with plans starting at $7.99 a month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.