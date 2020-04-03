NFL deals remain unofficial as coronavirus puts a stop to physicals: report

Several notable trades and signings in the NFL have yet to be finalized as players are still unable to undergo physicals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reports say.

Former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded on March 16 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and second- and fourth-round picks in next year’s draft. Several days later, Todd Gurley was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams.

But more than two weeks has passed and these deals have yet to be officially finalized because of lack of physicals, ESPN reported on Friday.

Gurley has yet to take his physical because he’s being quarantined in Los Angeles. The same is also true for Hopkins and Johnson.

It was not immediately clear when players would be able to take part in the physicals. Just last week the NFL Physicians Society sent a letter to the league and the players association stating that free agents and draft prospects would not be examined until the situation regarding COVID-19 improves.

The NFL responded by issuing a statement doubling down on those restrictions.

"As previously announced, players who are free agents or subjects of a trade are not permitted to travel to meet with any club personnel, including members of the club medical staff,” the statement read, according to NFL.com.

“Club facilities are closed to any NFL player, unless that player has been receiving ongoing medical treatment by the club's medical team. Club medical staff are prohibited from traveling to any location to meet with or conduct a medical examination of a player. This is consistent with procedures previously announced for draft-eligible college players. Clubs may arrange for a free agent or traded player to have medical exams conducted in the player's home city or at another nearby location by a third-party doctor."