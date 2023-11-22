NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gives Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship stamp of approval: 'We welcome it'

The budding romance between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift has ushered in a new audience for the NFL, and commissioner Roger Goodell has welcomed that growth with open arms.

Speaking with "CBS Mornings" ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend lineup, Goodell gave his stamp of approval when asked about the relationship as it relates to the league’s popularity.

"Listen, they’re happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship — that’s great in and of itself, but it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL," he began.

"To see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. And she’s an unbelievable artist. Obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention. So we welcome it."

In the early stages of the relationship, Swift was spotted at several Chiefs’ games alongside Kelce’s family and friends. The NFL faced some criticism that it was overdoing it after the storyline seemed to dominate broadcasts and the league’s social media platforms.

But the NFL defended itself in early October.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the league said in a statement at the time. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

The relationship between Kelce and Swift has seemingly become official after weeks of speculation. During the Chiefs’ bye week, the All-Pro tight end took a trip to Argentina to see Swift open her international dates on her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires.

Despite all the attention, Kelce is still on top of his game.

"I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."