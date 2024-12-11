NFL Commish Roger Goodell says Jay-Z's relationship with league remains intact amid sexual assault allegations

Music mogul Jay-Z founded Roc Nation in 2008, and the entertainment company has handled the production of the Super Bowl halftime show for the past several years.

A rape allegation was recently brought against the rapper and businessman.

While NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was aware of the allegations, he quickly dismissed concerns the situation would negatively alter Jay-Z's working relationship with the league.

"We’re aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that," Goodell said Wednesday after the NFL's winter meetings. "We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl."

A woman sued Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging she was sexually assaulted at an awards show after-party in 2000, when she was 13.

On Sunday, the lawsuit was amended to include a new allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in an illegal sexual act.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, denied the allegations and asserted the rape accusation made against him was part of an extortion attempt. He also called the allegations "idiotic" and "heinous in nature" in a statement released by Roc Nation, one of his companies.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee," Jay-Z shared in a statement posted on Roc Nation's X account. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle."

The NFL teamed up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2019 for events and social activism. The league and the high-profile entertainment company extended their partnership earlier this year.

Kendrick Lamar has been tapped for the Super Bowl halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Feb. 9. Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Beyoncé, who is married to Jay-Z, will perform at halftime of the Christmas Day game between the Ravens and Texans in Houston. Beyoncé, who has more Grammys than any other artist in history, was born in Houston.

"I think they’re getting incredibly comfortable with not just with the Super Bowl but other events they’ve advised us on and helped us with," Goodell said. "They’ve been a big help in the social justice area to us on many occasions. They’ve been great partners."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

