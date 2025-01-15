Expand / Collapse search
NFL announces finalists for Salute to Service Award

The award was first given out in 2012

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The NFL and USAA announced on Thursday that Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Morgan Fox have been named the finalists for the Salute to Service Award.

The award was first given out in 2012 as part of the NFL's and USAA's commitment to recognize and honor the military and veteran community.

"Our three finalists for the 2024 Salute to Service Award are all deserving of recognition for their long-standing and unwavering commitment to honoring the military community," said retired Maj. Gen. John Richardson, USAA senior vice president and head of military affairs. "We commend Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Morgan Fox for continually using their platforms as NFL players to advance and enrich the lives of our military service members and their families, putting service to others above themselves."

Army members salute at NFL game

Service members salute the flag during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The running back Jones, who had a career resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings, grew up in a military household; his father, Alvin, served 29 years in the Army, while his mother, Vurgess, served for 27. Jones' older brother, Xavier, serves in the Air Force.

Jones and his twin brother Alvin Jr., founded the A&A All the Way Foundation in 2020 to support the youth of military families.

Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers tight end, hosts military members for every Niners home game, and he and his family created an app to offer free mental health services for veterans. Kittle has donated over $250,000 to military nonprofits and further highlighted military organizations through My Cause My Cleats.

George Kittle runs with ball

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Fox, the L.A. Chargers' defensive end, also grew up in a military community, and donated 100 tickets to veterans. He has hosted members of the Wounded Warrior Project at Chargers practices.

New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, who played college football at Navy, was named the winner of the Salute to Service Award last year.

Salute to service logo on football

An official NFL Football with Salute to Service Ribbon on the sideline during the game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6, the same night as the MVP, Offensive and Defensive Players and Rookies, and Coach of the Year will be crowned.

