NFC West Breakdown: How will the division shake out in NFL season?

With the 2024 NFL regular season around the corner, every team in the league is set to make some tough decisions, cutting down the roster to get 53 men who will start the year with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, with only so many playoff spots to secure, every team will be fighting to come out of their division as winners, or at least earn a wild card spot.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how each division will shake out before training camp began. Using those rankings, here is a breakdown of each team in each division, starting with the NFC West.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Colin says: "Yes, I like the Rams. I thought they had back-to-back sensational drafts. Finished top 10 in total offense and scoring last year. I really like what they’ve done with their defensive front in the last two drafts."

The Rams looked to be having another poor season in 2023 after a 5-12 2022 campaign, going 3-6 in their first nine games. However, Matthew Stafford and company turned it up in the second half and made the playoffs at 10-7.

The additions of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams on offense were tremendous. As Cowherd mentioned, the Rams finished top 10 in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and scoring (23.8 points per game).

Los Angeles, however, does lose a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement after his season came to an end. How will the defense recover? And can Sean McVay once again lead his offense to more stellar production?

KEY ADDITION: STUD ROOKIES

The Rams know they need more firepower on the defensive line, especially with Donald no longer wreaking havoc on offensive lines across the league.

So, the Rams went out and got Florida State teammates, edge rusher Jared Verse (first round) and defensive tackle Braden Fiske (second round), with its first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

These two will pair with Bobby Brown III and Kobie Turner on Los Angeles’ defensive front, and the Rams could not be happier to see these two in the same uniform in the NFL.

BIGGEST QUESTION: WILL TRE'DAVIOUS WHITE STAY HEALTHY?

The Rams, light at the cornerback position, added the two-time Pro Bowler in White to not just join the room, but put him in place to be the team's top dog this season.

Is that the smart thing to do for Los Angeles considering White, despite his talent, just hasn't been able to stay healthy? He has played just 10 games in the past two seasons due to an ACL tear in 2021 that held him out most of 2022, and he just tore his Achilles last season in Week 4.

Los Angeles did bring Darious Williams back into the fold after he spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville, but White is the main guy that all fans should be watching as they hope he can stay healthy and compete like he has during those productive seasons.

WEEK 1: @ DETROIT LIONS (SEPT. 8 at 8:20 P.M.)

2. San Francisco 49ers

Colin says: "Niners are good, but they’re an old, expensive football team. Watch out for injuries and the Brandon Aiyuk noise."

Cowherd has a point with the Aiyuk situation – at the time of writing this piece, he had still yet to declare what he wishes to do this season.

However, the Niners were once again close to winning a Super Bowl last season, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated them in overtime. Except for Aiyuk, at least for the moment, San Fran returns the same offense, and they are primed to make a run again in the NFC West.

The defense is still led by Fred Warner at linebacker and Nick Bosa on the defensive line, which also sports Leonard Floyd now alongside Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins as well. Can this group stay solid until Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga return?

KEY ADDITION: WR RICKY PEARSALL

While the Aiyuk situation has unfolded, the 49ers did draft Florida's Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the draft, and all good reports have been said about the technical wideout during training camp.

If Aiyuk's contract situation spills into the regular season, Pearsall is expected to be thrown into the fire alongside Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey as a weapon for Brock Purdy to use.

Even if Aiyuk can get on the field happy in Week 1, head coach Kyle Shanahan can still use Pearsall's 4.41-second speed and route-running abilities to help his high-octane offense. It was a great addition either way the cookie crumbles with the 49ers' top receiver on the depth chart now.

BIGGEST QUESTION: WILL AIYUK SIGN BEFORE WEEK 1?

Keeping the theme on Aiyuk, the 49ers do not have many questions on their depth chart other than the biggest cloud looming over the organization.

The 26-year-old wants to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. His teammates have regarded him as such, and yet, he has watched other receivers like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and now CeeDee Lamb get the money they have been searching for.

Can he find common ground with the 49ers, so this does not have to be a question when the regular season comes? Also, let's not forget left tackle Trent Williams is also waiting for a contract, and the veteran said he will not be playing until that is figured out.

WEEK 1: VS. NEW YORK JETS (SEPT. 9 at 8:15 P.M.)

3. Seattle Seahawks

Colin says: "Seattle, hey, they finished 9-8. Geno Smith is good enough to win you games. They have a new staff, a new coach. I’m going to take Shanahan and McVay over the rookie coach."

The Pete Carroll era is officially over in Seattle, though he still has a role in the organization. His replacement is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is looking to start off on the right foot.

He has the personnel to do so, but an always-tough schedule in the NFC West along with some other hard opponents over 18 weeks.

KEY ADDITION: LB JEROME BAKER

Losing a veteran like Bobby Wagner is no easy thing, especially for a defensive-minded head coach. However, Seattle was proactive in finding his replacement quickly, and they did so with Baker.

The former Miami Dolphin dealt with some injuries last season, but still totaled 78 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions (one pick six), and three passes defended over 13 games.

The 27-year-old could be the anchor Macdonald needs in a defense that sports a solid, young secondary with Riq Woolen leading the way at cornerback as well as a strong defensive line.

BIGGEST QUESTION: WILL JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA TAKE A STEP?

"JSN," as he is affectionately known around the league, came out of Ohio State as the 20th overall pick in the first round to Seattle, where many had high expectations for him joining D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as another receiving threat.

While he did showcase why the Seahawks, and the rest of the league for that matter, was so high on him, there was still some left to be desired with his rookie campaign.

In his second season, the Seahawks are looking for him to improve upon his 628 yards on 63 catches with four touchdowns. Becoming a more complete receiver in this offense will bode well for the Seahawks, who are looking to get back into the playoffs after missing it last year.

WEEK 1: VS. DENVER BRONCOS (SEPT. 8 at 4:05 P.M.)

4. Arizona Cardinals

Colin says: "I love Kyler Murray, but I don’t think Arizona’s roster right now can compete with the rosters above them."

The Cardinals will see a fully healthy Murray to start the 2024 season after needing to wait for him to return from his knee injury he suffered in 2022 last year.

When he was back, the Cardinals went 3-5, but Murray certainly flashed the skills Arizona saw in his first few seasons after taking him first overall.

Is Murray’s elusive qualities and a solid offensive depth chart enough to get into the playoff race? The team's biggest addition will have something to say about that.

KEY ADDITION: WR MARVIN HARRISON JR.

All signs pointed to GM Monti Ossenfort nabbing the Ohio State product at No. 4 overall, and he did just that, giving Murray a bonafide wide receiver one on the depth chart.

All the reports from training camp have raved about Harrison's pro-ready route tree, ability to create separation against his teammates and others in joint practices, and everyone is just clamoring to see what he can do in his first season.

If all goes well, the Cardinals are watching Murray rely vastly on Harrison just like he did with DeAndre Hopkins when the two were paired together in the desert. Also, Harrison producing means defenses need to give him extra attention, opening things up for tight end Trey McBride and veteran running back James Conner, among others.

BIGGEST QUESTION: IS THE DEFENSE ENOUGH?

The defense as a whole is one big question mark for Arizona, as it is clear they have the right pieces together on offense.

Ossenfort did spend a second-round pick on Rutgers cornerback Max Melton, whose NFL Combine vaulted his draft stock. They will be relying on the rookie, as well as newcomer Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, to revamp the cornerbacks room.

They also got defensive tackle Justin Jones in free agency, who collected seven sacks in the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He will be next to Bilal Nichols, another free agent signing, and Mack Wilson Sr. is expected to start at linebacker behind them.

WEEK 1: @ BUFFALO BILLS (SEPT. 8 at 1 P.M.)

