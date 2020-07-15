New York Yankees: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The New York Yankees have had success in recent years thanks to their young players realizing their potential earlier than imagined. New York has made the American League Championship two out of the last three years and is salivating at the chance of making the World Series again.
The Yankees were one of four teams to win more than 100 games in 2019. It will be up to players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres to stay healthy through the 60-game sprint in order for them to make the postseason and realize their dreams.
New York made the biggest splash in the offseason signing Gerrit Cole to the richest contract for a pitcher in baseball history. Cole comes to the team after a phenomenal season with the Houston Astros and the drama of the team not putting him in Game 7 against the Washington Nationals.
The injuries started to pile up before what was scheduled to be Opening Day. New York lost Luis Severino for the season, and James Paxton was set to be out for a while. Paxton could be in the rotation for the start of the season. The Yankees also have to deal with Aroldis Chapman’s positive coronavirus test, which might sideline him when the season starts.
The Yankees have the players to make the World Series and are probably the favorites to do so. But the uncertainty of a 60-game season can definitely add question marks.
Through 60 games in 2019, New York was 38-22.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
**
2019 finish: 1st AL East
2019 record: 103-59
Manager: Aaron Boone
**
Projected Starters
C: Gary Sanchez
1B: Luke Voit
2B: D.J. LeMahieu
3B: Gio Urshela
SS: Gleyber Torres
OF: Giancarlo Stanton
OF: Brett Gardner
OF: Aaron Judge
DH: Miguel Andujar
**
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Gerrit Cole
SP: Masahiro Tanaka
SP: James Paxton
SP: J.A. Happ
SP: Michael King
CL: Aroldis Chapman
**
2020 Schedule