New York Yankees: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The New York Yankees have had success in recent years thanks to their young players realizing their potential earlier than imagined. New York has made the American League Championship two out of the last three years and is salivating at the chance of making the World Series again.

The Yankees were one of four teams to win more than 100 games in 2019. It will be up to players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres to stay healthy through the 60-game sprint in order for them to make the postseason and realize their dreams.

New York made the biggest splash in the offseason signing Gerrit Cole to the richest contract for a pitcher in baseball history. Cole comes to the team after a phenomenal season with the Houston Astros and the drama of the team not putting him in Game 7 against the Washington Nationals.

The injuries started to pile up before what was scheduled to be Opening Day. New York lost Luis Severino for the season, and James Paxton was set to be out for a while. Paxton could be in the rotation for the start of the season. The Yankees also have to deal with Aroldis Chapman’s positive coronavirus test, which might sideline him when the season starts.

The Yankees have the players to make the World Series and are probably the favorites to do so. But the uncertainty of a 60-game season can definitely add question marks.

Through 60 games in 2019, New York was 38-22.

2019 finish: 1st AL East

2019 record: 103-59

Manager: Aaron Boone

Projected Starters

C: Gary Sanchez

1B: Luke Voit

2B: D.J. LeMahieu

3B: Gio Urshela

SS: Gleyber Torres

OF: Giancarlo Stanton

OF: Brett Gardner

OF: Aaron Judge

DH: Miguel Andujar

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Gerrit Cole

SP: Masahiro Tanaka

SP: James Paxton

SP: J.A. Happ

SP: Michael King

CL: Aroldis Chapman

