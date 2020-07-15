Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Mets
Published

New York Mets: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
US company making masks for sports fans to stay safe and show team prideVideo

US company making masks for sports fans to stay safe and show team pride

WinCraft CEO John Killen says the new products have been a phenomenal success for the company hit hard by COVID-19.

A late-season run for the New York Mets nearly pushed them into the postseason last year. They will be looking to continue on that track in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Mets didn’t make any sexy splashes during the offseason. The team traded for Jake Marisnik from the Houston Astros, signed Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha for the rotation, and added Dellin Betances and Hunter Strickland to the bullpen.

The toughest part of the offseason was losing Noah Syndergaard to injury, which is really going to put more stress on the rotation in the long run.

It doesn’t take away from the notion that the Mets are an exciting team in the National League East. Pete Alonso will look to avoid a sophomore slump while the team could see Yoenis Cespedes get some playing time after missing the entire 2019 season.

New York did have some drama during the offseason. The Mets hired Carlos Beltran to replace Mickey Callaway as the manager. But Beltran got wrapped up in the Astros cheating scandal and left the team without coaching a single game. New York hired Luis Rojas to replace him.

Through 60 games last season, the Mets were 28-32.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

2019 finish: 3rd NL East

2019 record: 86-76

Manager: Luis Rojas

**

Projected Starters

C: Wilson Ramos

1B: Pete Alonso

2B: Robinson Cano

3B: Jeff McNeil

SS: Amed Rosario

OF: J.D. Davis

OF: Brandon Nimmo

OF: Michael Conforto

DH: Dom Smith

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Jacob deGrom

SP: Marcus Stroman

SP: Rick Porcello

SP: Steven Matz

SP: Michael Wacha

CL: Edwin Diaz

**

2020 Schedule

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports