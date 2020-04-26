New York Jets: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The New York Jets made nine selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jets made the decision to go with an offensive lineman over a wide receiver in the first round, but made up for deep into the second round.

New York had a variety of selections during the three-day event.

Here are who the Jets chose during the draft.

ROUND 1, PICK 11: MEKHI BECTON, OL

The Jets selected Mekhi Becton, the former Louisville offensive lineman, with the No. 11 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Becton is one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the draft. Becton was a four-star recruit heading to Louisville and was regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in Virginia. He chose Louisville over schools like Oregon, Georgia and Michigan.

ROUND 2, PICK 59: DENZEL MIMS, WR

The Jets selected Denzel Mims with the No. 59 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Mims was a standout at Baylor before turning pro and was shooting up mock drafts as the event crept closer. He had two seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving. In his senior year, he caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

ROUND 3, PICK 68: ASHTYN DAVIS, S

The Jets selected safety Ashtyn Davis with the No. 68 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis, initially a walk-on at California, played in 11 games during his senior season. He had even interceptions through four years with the Golden Bears.

ROUND 3, PICK 79: JARED ZUNGIA, DE

The Jets selected defensive end Jabari Zuniga with the No. 79 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Florida defensive standout came back for his senior season but an injury put a damper on most of it. In five games, he had 12 tackles and three sacks for the Gators.

ROUND 4, PICK 120: LA’MICHAL PERINE, RB

The Jets selected running back La’Michal Perine with the No. 120 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jets add a complimentary piece to Le’Veon Bell. Perine rushed for 676 yards and six touchdowns during his final season with Florida.

ROUND 4, PICK 125: JAMES MORGAN, QB

The Jets selected quarterback James Morgan with the No. 125 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Morgan will be Sam Darnold’s backup in New York. Moran played college ball at Florida International. He had 2,585 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes in his final season with the Panthers.

ROUND 4, PICK 129: CAMERON CLARK, OL

The Jets selected offensive lineman Cameron Clark with the No. 129 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Clark was a First Team All-C-USA after playing in 13 games for Charlotte in 2019.

ROUND 5, PICK 158: BRYCE HALL, CB

The Jets selected cornerback Bryce Hall with the No. 158 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He only played six games at Virginia in 2019. He had 20 tackles in that span. He finished his collegiate career with five interceptions.

ROUND 6, PICK 191: BRADEN MANN, P

The Jets selected punter Braden Mann with the No. 191 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Mann was the first punter taken off the board in the draft.