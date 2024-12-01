New York high school hockey player dead at 17 after 'sudden medical event'

Connor Kasin, a New York high school hockey player, has died after he suffered a "sudden medical event" during a game, his school said in a letter to parents. He was 17.

Massapequa High School sent a letter to faculty and students confirming the 12th-grader’s death. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

"It is heartbreaking to report that Connor did not survive. His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor's family and friends," the letter read, per News 12 Long Island.

Nassau County police said in a news release that first responders went to the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center where Kasin had collapsed. Police said "civilians" began CPR until police and medical personnel arrived.

Police were still investigating the incident.

"So sad to learn of the passing of Connor Kasin, a 12th grade student from Massapequa who tragically passed away while playing in a charity hockey game," Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., wrote in a post on X.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Connor’s family & the entire Massapequa community as they mourn this terrible loss."

Kasin played for the Sharks Elite Youth Hockey team when the medical episode occurred.

"It is with a heavy heart the Sharks share the sudden passing of 18U defenseman, Connor Kasin. Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers," the club said in a Facebook post.

School officials said grief counseling will be available to students this week.