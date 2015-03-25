New Wooden Legacy college hoops tourney to feature 10 teams

A new college basketball tournament called the Wooden Legacy will feature 10 schools, including Marquette and Miami playing Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at two sites in Orange County.

The event announced Tuesday combines the John R. Wooden Classic doubleheader and the Anaheim Classic, an eight-team bracketed event that had been played for six years over Thanksgiving weekend.

This year's Wooden Legacy field is: Arizona State, Cal State Fullerton, College of Charleston, Creighton, George Washington, Marquette, Miami and San Diego State.

The opening two rounds will be played at Titan Gym on the Fullerton campus on Nov. 29-30. The event then moves to Honda Center in Anaheim with four placement games. The title game will be played on Dec. 1. The ESPN networks will air all 12 games.

UCLA will play in the 2016 event. Schools are allowed to play once every four years in the same exempt event under NCAA rules.

Wooden's son and daughter, Jim and Nancy, endorsed the new event, saying they're delighted to honor their father and his passion for basketball.

The old Wooden Classic began in 1994 as an annual tribute to the former UCLA coach who died in 2010. It was a one-day doubleheader up until the last two years, when UCLA hosted a Pac-12 and in-state rival in a one-game event. The Anaheim Classic began in 2007.

Bracket pairings will be announced this summer.