New US World Cup jersey resembles golf shirt; Bradley, Diskerud, Ream dropped; Spector added

The U.S. home jersey for the World Cup resembles a golf shirt.

The U.S. Soccer Federation released the Nike design Monday and it has a white polo collar. The collar and the sleeves have red trim, and the shorts and socks also are white.

The uniform will be used by the men's and women's teams, and it will be worn in a game for the first time in Wednesday's exhibition against Ukraine in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Midfielders Michael Bradley and Mix Diskerud, and defender Tim Ream have withdrawn from the roster, and defender Jonathan Spector has been added.

Bradley stayed with FC Toronto for what the U.S. Soccer Federation said was treatment of a minor issue ahead of its Major League Soccer opener at Seattle on March 15. Clint Dempsey reported to the Sounders for two days after training in Frankfurt, Germany, after completing his two-month loan from Seattle to Fulham.

Diskerud has a right hip injury and Ream was excused after his wife gave birth. Spector could make his first international appearance since the exhibition win at Italy in February 2012.

The revised 22-man roster (x-not eligible to play):

Goalkeepers: Cody Cropper (Southampton, England), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa, England), Tim Howard (Everton, England)

Defenders: John Brooks (Hertha Berlin, Germany), Geoff Cameron (Stoke, England), Edgar Castillo (Tijuana, Mexico), Alfredo Morales (Ingolstadt, Germany), Oguchi Onyewu (Sheffield Wednesday, England), Will Packwood (Birmingham, England), Jonathan Spector (Birmingham, England)

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes, France), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim, Germany), Jermaine Jones (Besiktas, Turkey), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht, Belgium), Brek Shea (Barnsley, England), Danny Williams (Reading, England)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (Utrecht, Netherlands), Jozy Altidore (Sunderland, England), Terrence Boyd (Rapid Vienna, Austria), Clint Dempsey (Seattle), x-Julian Green (Bayern Munich, Germany), Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands)