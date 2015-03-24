New Orleans warrant issued for ex-Saints safety Darren Sharper, 2nd man; accused of rape

An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL safety Darren Sharper and another man, accusing them of raping two women in New Orleans last year.

Sharper also is under investigation in sexual assault cases in Florida, Nevada and Arizona and has pleaded not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office and New Orleans Sex Crimes detectives Thursday obtained warrants for the 38-year-old Sharper and 26-year-old Erik Nunez. Each faces two counts of aggravated rape.

New Orleans police say the two women were raped at the same location on Sept. 23.

Sharper was selected All-Pro six times and chosen for the Pro Bowl five times. He played in two Super Bowls, one with the Packers as a rookie and a second with the Saints.