New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The New Orleans Saints had one of the best teams in the NFL last season but came up short when it mattered the most – the first round of the playoffs.

Drew Brees and his squad couldn’t make it past the Minnesota Vikings even as it seemed like everyone outside of the Bayou was rooting for them given how they were jobbed out of making the Super Bowl during the 2018 season.

Nonetheless, Brees and the boys are back for another season and have some serious competition in the NFC South. The Saints will have to play the Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice during the regular season, which may put a damper on any kind of deep run this season.

Here are the rest of the Saints’ opponents for the 2020 regular season.

Home Opponents: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Away Opponents: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 125-130-1

Here are the Saints' regular-season and preseason schedules.

