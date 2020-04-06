New Orleans Saints: 2020 NFL Draft profile
The New Orleans Saints finished 13-3 during the 2019 season.
The Saints have five picks going into the draft. The Saints didn’t acquire any of the picks through trades.
Last year, the Saints didn’t have a first-round pick. In the second round, the team selected center Erik McCoy with the No. 48 pick. McCoy played and started all 16 games.
Here are the Saints’ draft picks.
DRAFT PICKS
First Round, No. 24 overall
Third Round, No. 88 overall
Fourth Round, No. 130 overall
Fifth Round, No. 169 overall
Sixth Round, No. 203 overall
Here are some of the Saints’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.
ACQUISITIONS
Emmanuel Sanders, WR (signed from SF)
Malcolm Jenkins, S (signed from PHI)
Michael Burton, FB (signed from WAS)
DEPARTURES
A.J. Klein, LB (signed with BUF)
Keith Kirkwood, WR (signed with CAR)
Teddy Bridgewater, QB (signed with CAR)
Vonn Bell, S (signed with CIN)
UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS
Austin Carr, WR
Colton Jumper, LB
Eli Apple, CB
Johnson Bademosi, CB
Josh Martin, DE
Manti Te'o, LB
Patrick Omameh, OL
Stephone Anthony, LB
Ted Ginn, WR
Zach Line, FB