New Orleans Saints: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The New Orleans Saints finished 13-3 during the 2019 season.

The Saints have five picks going into the draft. The Saints didn’t acquire any of the picks through trades.

Last year, the Saints didn’t have a first-round pick. In the second round, the team selected center Erik McCoy with the No. 48 pick. McCoy played and started all 16 games.

Here are the Saints’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 24 overall

Third Round, No. 88 overall

Fourth Round, No. 130 overall

Fifth Round, No. 169 overall

Sixth Round, No. 203 overall

Here are some of the Saints’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Emmanuel Sanders, WR (signed from SF)

Malcolm Jenkins, S (signed from PHI)

Michael Burton, FB (signed from WAS)

DEPARTURES

A.J. Klein, LB (signed with BUF)

Keith Kirkwood, WR (signed with CAR)

Teddy Bridgewater, QB (signed with CAR)

Vonn Bell, S (signed with CIN)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Austin Carr, WR

Colton Jumper, LB

Eli Apple, CB

Johnson Bademosi, CB

Josh Martin, DE

Manti Te'o, LB

Patrick Omameh, OL

Stephone Anthony, LB

Ted Ginn, WR

Zach Line, FB