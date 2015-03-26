New Meadowlands to become MetLife Stadium

Insurance provider MetLife has signed a 25- year agreement for naming rights to New Meadowlands Stadium, home to the NFL's Giants and Jets.

The venue will now be named MetLife Stadium, according to Tuesday's announcement. In addition to naming rights for the stadium, the deal includes 120,000 square feet of branded space at the main west entrance, four illuminated signs on the exterior of the building and four inner-bowl signs.

"Today we bring together three iconic New York institutions - the Giants, the Jets and MetLife," said John Mara, Giants president. "MetLife was one of the stadium's early supporters, having signed on as the first cornerstone sponsor. We are thrilled to expand the relationship, and look forward to kicking off the first of many exciting seasons at MetLife Stadium."

MetLife signed an agreement to become a cornerstone partner in 2008, prior to the stadium's 2010 opening. That deal gave the company exclusive rights to brand one of the four entrances to the stadium, as well as one of the four primary scoreboards.