New Jersey sportsbooks stop Purdue's bowl game bets due to Drew Brees' involvement with school, gambling site

New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt betting on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and No. 17 LSU given Drew Brees' relationship with the university and a gaming site.

Brees, a Purdue alum and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer, signed on to be an interim assistant coach with his alma mater for the bowl game. He was also a brand ambassador for PointsBet.

Brees joined PointsBet in June 2021, and one of its ads staged a video of Brees getting struck by lightning.

The partnership ended, though, a week after Brees signed on with Purdue, for "regulatory and legal compliance, responsible gaming practices and the integrity of legal sports betting."

Any bet placed after Dec. 15, when Brees joined the coaching staff, was voided.

Brees played for the Boilermakers from 1997 to 2000 and was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. The 13-time Pro Bowler spent his first five seasons in San Diego before playing for the New Orleans Saints until his retirement in 2020.

The 2010 Super Bowl champion's 11,792 passing yards at Purdue are still the most in school history, as are his 90 passing touchdowns.

Over the past two weeks, LSU went from 11½- to 14-point favorites.

The game kicks off on Monday at 1 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.