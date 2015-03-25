New Jersey-born forward Giuseppe Rossi back on Italy roster after 2 years of injuries

Giuseppe Rossi is rejoining Italy's national team after recovering from injuries that sidelined the forward from New Jersey for nearly two years.

The 26-year-old, selected Sunday for World Cup qualifiers at Denmark and home against Armenia, has six goals for the Azzurri in 27 appearances.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a game for Villarreal against Real Madrid in October 2011 and needed three operations before returning in May with Fiorentina. Rossi, who chose to play for Italy instead of the U.S., has six goals in eight games with Fiorentina in all competitions this season.

Italy already has clinched its 14 straight World Cup appearance,