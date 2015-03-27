New England signs Honduras forward Bengtson

The New England Revolution signed Honduras forward Jerry Bengtson from Motagua on Thursday as a designated player.

The 25-year-old Bengtson, who has played 22 matches for Honduras, was the top scorer in the La Liga Nacional de Honduras for three straight years. He played with Vida from 2007-10, and with Motagua from 2011-12.

He led the league in scoring with Vida in his last two seasons, scoring 12 and 13 goals, respectively. Bengtson led the league in scoring again in his first season with Motagua with 15 goals.

"We're very pleased that we've added Jerry to our squad," Revolution general manager Michael Burns said. "He is very well-known within CONCACAF and has been a reliable, consistent scorer for both club and country.

"We're looking forward to getting him integrated into our system as quickly as possible and to getting him out on the field in MLS games."

Bengtson just debuted for Honduras in 2010, and has eight goals in his limited time with his national side. He is also a member of the Honduras Olympic team, and will represent his country in London as one of three overage players.

He will be added to the Revolution's roster upon receipt of his U.S. P-1 Visa, and his International Transfer Certificate. Per MLS and club policies, further contract details will not be released.