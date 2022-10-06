Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots sign North Dakota pizza store employee to practice team

Sebastian Gutierrez worked at a pizza shop in North Dakota while waiting for his shot in the NFL

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
From the pizza shop to the Patriots, an NFL hopeful from North Dakota was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. 

Sebastian Gutierrez, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, played football at Minot State and was later waived by the Denver Broncos. 

While he was working and waiting for his next shot in the NFL, he got a job at Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Minot, North Dakota. 

PATRIOTS AVOID FIRST 0-2 START IN 21 YEARS WITH GUTSY WIN OVER STEELERS 

A former employee at Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Minot, North Dakota, was signed to the New England Patriots.

A former employee at Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Minot, North Dakota, was signed to the New England Patriots. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security, I guess," Losson Leonard, owner of Uncle Maddio's, said via KFYR. 

Gutierrez got a job at the pizza shop and worked "two, three days a week," according to Leonard, when the football player was not busy training. 

"I think he's a great young man and I wish him the best. I think he'll do well," Leonard said. "I think once they let him in the door, he'll never come out, I think he'll have a great career in the NFL." 

Sebastian Gutierrez joined Bill Belichick's New England Patriots as a member of the practice squad.

Sebastian Gutierrez joined Bill Belichick's New England Patriots as a member of the practice squad. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Gutierrez now has a new profession as a member of the practice squad on the New England Patriots. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 