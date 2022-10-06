New England Patriots sign North Dakota pizza store employee to practice team

From the pizza shop to the Patriots, an NFL hopeful from North Dakota was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Sebastian Gutierrez, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, played football at Minot State and was later waived by the Denver Broncos.

While he was working and waiting for his next shot in the NFL, he got a job at Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Minot, North Dakota.

"I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security, I guess," Losson Leonard, owner of Uncle Maddio's, said via KFYR.

Gutierrez got a job at the pizza shop and worked "two, three days a week," according to Leonard, when the football player was not busy training.

"I think he's a great young man and I wish him the best. I think he'll do well," Leonard said. "I think once they let him in the door, he'll never come out, I think he'll have a great career in the NFL."

Gutierrez now has a new profession as a member of the practice squad on the New England Patriots.