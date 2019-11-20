Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski
Ex-New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski makes Los Angeles Lakers debut at halftime show

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski may have hung up his jersey in March, but the three-time Super Bowl champion took center court at the Staples Center Tuesday night to try his hand at something new.

Dressed in a bright yellow uniform with gold trim, the 6’6” 265-pound former pro danced alongside the Laker Girls during the half of the Los Angeles Lakers - Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.

An enthusiastic Gronk appeared to hit (almost) every move.

He was also joined by tennis pro Venus Williams and comedian James Corden.

Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski laugh after participating with the Los Angeles Lakers girls during halftime of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on Nov. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Gronkowski’s appearance at the Staples Center came hours after he announced that, despite retiring from the NFL in March, he will be hosting a Super Bowl party in Miami.

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I'm going to be debuting my very own music festival and its Gronk Beach,” he said. “I mean, you can't ask for any other situation that better than that.”

The Lakers went on to beat the Thunder 112-107.

