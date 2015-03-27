Nets welcome Sixers to Brooklyn

The struggling Brooklyn Nets will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn jumped out to an 11-4 start to the season in November but things have gone sour for the club this month. After losing its last three tilts against New York, Utah and Chicago, the Nets are 2-8 in December.

Perhaps a bit of rest can help the Nets get back on track as Sunday's game is the team's first since losing to the Knicks Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York posted a 100-86 win over its intra-city rivals and was led by Carmelo Anthony's 31 points.

Joe Johnson paced the Nets with 17 points, while Brook Lopez and Deron Williams each posted double-doubles. Lopez finished with 16 points and 10 boards and Williams chipped in 16 points and 10 assists.

"We've hit a snag. We can't figure out how to get our confidence back," Williams said.

The Nets have posted a 1-5 record at home during their December swoon, dropping them to 8-6 this season in Brooklyn.

Nets forward Jerry Stackhouse has sat out the last five games with a right knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's contest. The 38-year-old Stackhouse was drafted third overall by Philadelphia back in 1995.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will try to build off a win when they take the floor on Sunday. Philadelphia had lost five in a row before cruising to Friday's victory over visiting Atlanta. Evan Turner scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Sixers to a 99-80 victory over the Hawks.

Thaddeus Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Sixers, who won for the first time since beating Detroit on Dec. 10. Jason Richardson had 17 points, eight boards and seven assists, while Spencer Hawes tallied 12 points and eight rebounds.

"Thaddeus is a very proud man," Sixers coach Doug Collins said. "He was very dismayed at the end of last year. He's been arguably our best player."

Jrue Holiday donated 11 points and seven assists in his return to the lineup for Philadelphia. He missed four games with a sprained left foot.

Sunday's contest marks the start of a season-long eight-game road trip for the 76ers. Philly is just 4-7 as the guest this campaign compared to a 9-7 mark at home.

The Sixers have taken 10 of their last 12 matchups against the Nets and Sunday's game marks the first time they'll face their Atlantic Division rivals in Brooklyn.