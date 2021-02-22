Nets' James Harden, DeAndre Jordan helping Houston residents ravaged by winter storm

Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden and DeAndre Jordan paired off the court to bring assistance to Houston residents struggling in the wake of last week’s devastating winter storm.

Harden played for the Houston Rockets for eight full seasons and parts of 2020-21 before being traded to the Nets in January. Jordan was born in Houston and went to Texas A&M.

After the Nets’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Harden and Jordan opened up about helping the city.

"I have phone calls literally every day, all day trying to impact the city because they’ve shown me so much love and respect in the time that I was there," Harden said, via the New York Post. "So, I’ve called Houston home. It’s devastating obviously. It’s probably worse than the hurricane because we just don’t know how many people were affected, not having electricity not having power and aren’t able to eat."

Harden added that he’s talked to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"I’ve been in contact with the mayor, Mayor Turner. Just so many people that I’ve known that are able to help while I’m not there. Obviously, this is a huge problem but I try to impact and help as much as I can while I’m out there. And I’ll continue that. It won’t stop, because there’s so many people that’s been affected that I can’t stop."

Harden said he's working with BodyArmor to get water shipped to areas in need as well.

Jordan had family in the areas that were affected by the storm, according to The Post.

"Just for people’s lives to be a little bit easier, anyway that James and I can help we’ve been doing things behind the scenes as much as possible," Jordan said. "Just getting resources to a lot of the people out there whether we’re there or not, just being able to help a human being out during a time like this is something we both value.

"I think everybody was affected regardless of your situation out there in Texas as a whole. My family definitely was very fortunate in this time, but like I said, they had some times where it was tough for a little bit, but everything is getting better there at the moment."

At least 70 people have died across the South because of the storms last week, with a majority of the deaths coming in Texas. The storm caused widespread electric outages and left thousands without heat or water.

President Biden signed a major disaster declaration for the state on Saturday.