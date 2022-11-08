Nebraska star Myles Farmer suspended for Michigan game after DUI arrest: 'We do not condone that'

Nebraska safety Myles Farmer was suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan after he was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence, the university and police confirmed Tuesday.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed in a statement the sophomore defensive back would miss this weekend’s matchup against No. 3 Michigan and will be "subject to internal discipline," in addition to any legal consequences.

"I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend. Myles is a good young man but understands he used poor judgment and made a mistake on Saturday night," the statement said.

"The result of poor judgment and mistakes is consequences and discipline. In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline."

Lincoln Police said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the 21-year-old starter was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for failure to use a turn signal.

After noticing "signs of impairment," the officer on the scene conducted additional tests. Farmer had a .123% blood alcohol content and was cited and released on two charges — driving under the influence and failure to use a turn signal, police said.

Joseph addressed the citation during his press conference Tuesday, calling Farmer a "good kid" but noting he did not "protect the football team."

"Myles made a mistake. He made a bad mistake. We do not condone that. We always talk about ‘protect the football team,’ and he did not," Joseph said. "He will be suspended this week, and we will reevaluate him after this week."

"It is something that you cannot do. That is not smart. You have to protect the team. I am very disappointed in Myles, and Myles is going to make this right. He is going to do some things to get back in good grace with this football team, but we are not going to condone that. That is bad. That is a bad situation. He understands that. He is a good kid. He made a mistake, but we can not make mistakes like that."

Farmer is second on the team with 62 tackles. Joseph said Farmer will be replaced by either junior Phalen Sanford or sophomore DeShon Singleton.