Neagle earns MLS Player of the Week after hat trick

Seattle Sounders FC forward Lamar Neagle was 2 defeat of the Columbus Crew.

Neagle becomes just the second player to score a hat trick for Seattle, which moved to within three points of the Los Angeles Galaxy at the top of the Western Conference.

The opening goal came just four minutes into the match for Neagle and he doubled his total in the 21st by volleying home a cross from James Riley.

Neagle completed his hat trick 20 minutes from time with a well-taken shot that struck the bottom of the crossbar and made its way over the goal line.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, radio media. More information can be found at soccerreporters.com.

