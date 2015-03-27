NDSU alum, USD coach do well at US Olympic Trials

A former North Dakota State University track standout has qualified for the Olympics, while a University of South Dakota assistant track coach is a step away from qualifying.

Amanda Smock won the triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Monday and qualified for the London Summer Games. Smock's last name was Thieschafer when she competed for NDSU and won three NCAA Division II national titles in the early 2000s.

USD's Derek Miles has advanced to Thursday's pole vault finals at the trials, where the top three finishers will advance. He is seeking a third trip to the Olympics. He competed in 2004 and 2008, narrowly missing out on a medal four years ago.

