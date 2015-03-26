NCAA to Kentucky: Change Calipari's win total

It turns out Kentucky coach John Calipari hasn't reached 500 career victories after all.

The school says it will change Calipari's career record because of 42 vacated victories from his time at Memphis and Massachusetts. In a statement, Kentucky said it had consulted with the NCAA and determined it was "in error" to have celebrated Calipari's 500th career win against Florida on Feb. 26.

The school says it will report Calipari's career record "consistent with the NCAA's official records and statistics."

The school had debated the issue with the NCAA because Calipari was never found to be at fault for the violations that led to the vacated wins.

Kentucky reached its first Final Four since 1998 under Calipari.