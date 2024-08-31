NCAA stops Oklahoma State from placing QR codes linking to NIL fund on helmets in Week 1

The NCAA did not allow the Oklahoma State Cowboys to place NIL-linked QR codes on players’ helmets after the team announced it would do so ahead of a matchup with South Dakota State.

Oklahoma State said it would be placing the QR codes in a 1.5-inch square on its helmets, which would link to the football program’s general NIL fund.

It’s believed Oklahoma State is the first team to attempt to raise NIL funds this way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the NCAA stepped in, saying the team is barred from doing so.

Oklahoma State, though, is saying NCAA bylaws allow it to use the QR codes because it’s an institutional decal. Oklahoma State revealed in a press release that the NCAA is viewing the QR code as "advertising and/or commercial marks," a clear violation of its rules.

OKLAHOMA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO WEAR QR CODES ON THEIR HELMETS THAT LINK TO NIL FUND

"We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change," Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement, via ESPN. "Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise NIL value of our student-athletes, but, ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rulebook."

The Cowboys added that they consulted with the Big 12 Conference before making the decision Aug. 20 to announce the QR codes on the helmets. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark also added his piece in the Cowboys’ statement, imploring the NCAA to think ahead as the NIL landscape evolves.

"As we enter this new age of college athletics, the Big 12 Conference welcomes the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and creativity," Yormark explained in the statement, via ESPN. "I look forward to partnering with the NCAA and my fellow conference commissioners in an effort to modernize legislation that enables our schools to drive value for our student-athletes."

Oklahoma State doesn’t like the NCAA’s decision, but it didn't wear the QR codes in Week 1 against South Dakota State.

However, the QR code was spotted at Boone Pickens Stadium in multiple places, including the team’s equipment bag tags, drink coasters at premium seating areas and other locations. It will even make an appearance on the stadium’s video board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys defeated the Jackrabbits, 44-20, Saturday at home.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.