NCAA Player of the Year Zach Edey returning to Purdue for senior year instead of entering 2023 NBA Draft

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds for Boilermakers last year

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Normally, when a college basketball player wins the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award, Wooden Award and the AP Player of the Year Award, the NBA Draft is usually the next stop.

Not for Purdue big man Zach Edey.

Edey announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he will be returning to the Boilermakers’ program for his senior season despite having such a solid junior year.

Zach Edey holds up trophy

Zach Edey of Purdue University is presented with the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year trophy during the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Brunch at The Ballroom at Bayou Place on April 2, 2023, in Houston. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"RUN IT BACK," Edey captioned his post with a "Wolf of Wall Street" gif.

Edey used all of his 7-foot-4-inch frame to lead the Boilermakers with 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in the paint over 34 games. He also shot 60.7% from the field. 

Like every NBA prospect, Edey went through the NBA Draft Combine to see what teams were thinking about him. But, despite his numbers last season, Edey has been projected as a second-round pick.

While his size and 7-foot-10.5-inch wingspan have shown he can dominate the college game, scouts and evaluators think he’ll have some trouble dealing with more athletic, smaller centers in the league.

Zach Edey poses with basketball

Zach Edey poses for a portrait during the NBA Draft Combine Circuit on May 16, 2023, in Chicago. (Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

Returning for his senior season could lead Edey to work on spots NBA teams want to see cleaned up, which could raise his draft stock.

Then again, there’s also some redemption for the Boilermakers after they were on the wrong side of history after losing to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson University as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. It was just the second time in history that happened. 

Zach Edey dunks

Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

With Edey back in the mix for next season, the Boilermakers will once again be expected to be a top team in the Big Ten.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.