NCAA denies eligibility waiver for Virginia Tech transfer who is helping ailing mom

A former Coastal Carolina offensive lineman who was set to transfer to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother who underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed was reportedly denied immediate eligibility.

Brock Hoffman applied for a medical family hardship waiver in March in hopes to be able to be eligible to play football immediately rather than sit out a season, according to the Roanoke Times. Hoffman tweeted Tuesday that the NCAA denied his waiver.

IVY LEAGUE FOOTBALL STAR ESCHEWING STABILITY FOR LONG-SHOT NFL BID

Hoffman said that the NCAA denied the waiver request because Virginia Tech is five miles outside a 100-mile radius from his home and that his mother’s condition has gotten better since he left Coastal Carolina. He said his mother “still has facial paralysis, [hearing] loss and eye sight issues” and will never be 100 percent again.

The NCAA made a rule change in 2012 regarding health emergency waivers. The Roanoke Times reported that there’s a distance limitation of 100 miles for student-athletes moving closer to home and applying for a medical family hardship waiver to take care of their loved ones in their time of need.

The rule requires the student-athlete to prove that the injury of an immediate family member “requires ongoing medical care,” according to the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hoffman received a ton of support on Twitter.

Hoffman plans to appeal the NCAA’s decision.

The NCAA didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.