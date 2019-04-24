Expand / Collapse search
NCAA denies eligibility waiver for Virginia Tech transfer who is helping ailing mom

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A former Coastal Carolina offensive lineman who was set to transfer to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother who underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed was reportedly denied immediate eligibility.

Brock Hoffman applied for a medical family hardship waiver in March in hopes to be able to be eligible to play football immediately rather than sit out a season, according to the Roanoke Times. Hoffman tweeted Tuesday that the NCAA denied his waiver.

Hoffman said that the NCAA denied the waiver request because Virginia Tech is five miles outside a 100-mile radius from his home and that his mother’s condition has gotten better since he left Coastal Carolina. He said his mother “still has facial paralysis, [hearing] loss and eye sight issues” and will never be 100 percent again.

The NCAA made a rule change in 2012 regarding health emergency waivers. The Roanoke Times reported that there’s a distance limitation of 100 miles for student-athletes moving closer to home and applying for a medical family hardship waiver to take care of their loved ones in their time of need.

The rule requires the student-athlete to prove that the injury of an immediate family member “requires ongoing medical care,” according to the newspaper.

Hoffman received a ton of support on Twitter.

Hoffman plans to appeal the NCAA’s decision.

The NCAA didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.