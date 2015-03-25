NC State dismisses Harper after 4 seasons

North Carolina State fired women's head basketball coach Kellie Harper after four seasons on Tuesday.

The school made the announcement two days after the Wolfpack's season concluded with a loss to James Madison in the second round of the women's NIT.

Harper, the successor to late Hall of Famer Kay Yow, led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in her first year and posted an overall record of 70-64, including a 23-39 mark in ACC play.

Assistant coach Ken Griffin will lead the program in the interim.