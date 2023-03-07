Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Milwaukee Bucks
Published

NBA takes away Giannis Antetokounmpo's final rebound vs. Wizards to wipe triple-double

Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA giveth, and the NBA taketh away. 

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted after Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards he "kind of stole one" when he intentionally missed a shot to grab his final rebound to get his fourth triple-double of the season. 

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill, left, during the first half of a game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Washington. Wizards guard Delon Wright is at right.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill, left, during the first half of a game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Washington. Wizards guard Delon Wright is at right. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On Monday, the NBA rescinded that feat. 

BUCKS' GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO INTENTIONALLY MISSES SHOT TO GRAB EXTRA REBOUND FOR TRIPLE-DOUBLE

According to The Associated Press, the league adjusted the statistics to wipe away Antetokounmpo's final rebound after on-site statisticians credited him with a missed shot and a 10th rebound from that play.

The NBA reviews all stats from each game and regularly makes changes to correct errors or omissions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the NBA’s rules say a player must take a shot "with intent to score a field goal" for it to be official, something Antetokounmpo clearly didn’t attempt to do. 

"I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball," Antetokounmpo admitted to reporters after the game. "But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center Feb. 16, 2023, in Chicago. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center Feb. 16, 2023, in Chicago.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The two-time league MVP finished with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, and the stat adjustment dropped his rebound average from 11.94 per game to 11.92.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.