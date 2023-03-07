NBA takes away Giannis Antetokounmpo's final rebound vs. Wizards to wipe triple-double

The NBA giveth, and the NBA taketh away.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted after Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards he "kind of stole one" when he intentionally missed a shot to grab his final rebound to get his fourth triple-double of the season.

On Monday, the NBA rescinded that feat.

BUCKS' GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO INTENTIONALLY MISSES SHOT TO GRAB EXTRA REBOUND FOR TRIPLE-DOUBLE

According to The Associated Press, the league adjusted the statistics to wipe away Antetokounmpo's final rebound after on-site statisticians credited him with a missed shot and a 10th rebound from that play.

The NBA reviews all stats from each game and regularly makes changes to correct errors or omissions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN, the NBA’s rules say a player must take a shot "with intent to score a field goal" for it to be official, something Antetokounmpo clearly didn’t attempt to do.

"I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball," Antetokounmpo admitted to reporters after the game. "But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-time league MVP finished with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, and the stat adjustment dropped his rebound average from 11.94 per game to 11.92.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.