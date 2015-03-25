NBA review not expected to keep Wade out of Heat lineup for Game 3 against Pacers

Miami guard Dwyane Wade is expected to be in the Heat's starting lineup Sunday night.

The NBA is reviewing a play from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in which Wade hit Pacers forward Lance Stephenson in the back of the head with a forearm. Following Sunday's morning shootarounds, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said too much was being made of the play and he expected Wade to play. Pacers coach Frank Vogel said he also expects Wade to be in the lineup.

The league has not said whether it will punish Wade.

Wade did not take questions from reporters after the shootaround.

Miami guard Mario Chalmers also expects to play despite a sore shoulder.

The series is tied at 1 with Game 3 being played Sunday night in Indianapolis.