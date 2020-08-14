NBA Playoffs: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets Round 1 series preview

The Houston Rockets will try to bring their dominating offense into the playoffs and run through the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Rockets bring two former Thunder players into the playoffs with them – James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Those two players are some of the most dominating offensive players in the league and on the surface, it would seem like having those players would give Houston an easy win.

Harden, an MVP candidate, is averaging 34.4 points per game and Westbrook is averaging 27.2 points per game. Having those two stars makes things a bit easier for Houston.

However, Oklahoma City has put together a surprisingly solid season and are hungry for an upset.

Led by Chris Paul, Oklahoma City has been in the middle of the pack all season long. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 19.1 points and Danilo Gallinari has recorded 19 points per game.

An upstart Thunder team could send Houston home if the three-point shooting isn’t working for Houston.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 18

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 2: Aug. 20

Time: 3:30 pm EDT

TV: ESPN

**

Game 3: Aug. 22

Time: 6 pm ET

TV: ESPN

**

Game 4: Aug. 24

Time: 4 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 5: Aug. 26 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 28 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 7: Aug. 30 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD