NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz Round 1 series preview

The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz series will feature players who can score at will.

Denver has been one of the top teams in the Western Conference for the last two seasons. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets boast an interesting offense that is ready to make waves in the playoffs. They’ve been playing third-fiddle in the Western Conference, however.

It will take more than Jokic and Murray to beat the Jazz. Denver will need solid and consistent play off the bench from players like Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris.

Utah will have to counter with Donovan Mitchell.

In their last matchup in the bubble, Utah would not go away. Maybe it was a sign of things to come in the playoffs. Mitchell scored 35 points and consistently capitalized on Denver’s mistakes.

Three-point shooting from Joe Ingles and post-play from Rudy Gobert will be a factor if the Jazz should pull off the upset. Gobert can’t afford to be bullied down low from Jokic.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 17

Time: 1:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN

**

Game 2: Aug. 19

Time: 4 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 3: Aug. 21

Time: 4 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 23

Time: 9 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 5: Aug. 25 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 27 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

**

Game 7: Aug. 29 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT